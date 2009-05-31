George Richard Tiller (August 8, 1941 – May 31, 2009)

That a large number of Americans should disagree with the abortion laws in this country and wish to see them changed–that I can understand. That there are Americans who would feel that killing Dr. George Tiller, MD, is justifiable is a real stretch for me.

But that someone should assassinate the man as he served in his church should be called by its rightful name: Terrorism.

I hope that most of us will agree that the suspect in Dr. Tiller’s shooting will be brought to trial and prosecuted.

I hope that those who believe in the Passion of Christ will realize this is just another betrayal of Jesus and his ministry of peace.