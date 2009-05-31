Posted by: rationalpsychic | Sunday, May 31, 2009

George Richard Tiller (August 8, 1941 – May 31, 2009)

The betrayal of Jesus

The betrayal of Jesus

That a large number of Americans should disagree with the abortion laws in this country and wish to see them changed–that I can understand. That there are Americans who would feel that killing Dr. George Tiller, MD, is justifiable is a real stretch for me.

But that someone should assassinate the man as he served in his church should be called by its rightful name: Terrorism.

I hope that most of us will agree that the suspect in Dr. Tiller’s shooting will be brought to trial and prosecuted.

I hope that those who believe in the Passion of Christ will realize this is just another betrayal of Jesus and his ministry of peace.

Posted in conversation

«
»

Responses

  1. Agreed. It made me sick to hear this on the news this morning. How in the world can these people say they are pro-life but then willingly take someone else’s life? WHILE the victim is serving in his church?? Unreal and just stupid.

    I added an article to my facebook. I really want to see who tries to justify this crap.

    By: Amanda on Monday, June 1, 2009
    at 1:16 pm

    Reply

  2. Amazing picture of jesus. Thanks for the picture.

    By: sue on Saturday, June 6, 2009
    at 11:24 pm

    Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Categories

%d bloggers like this: