George Richard Tiller (August 8, 1941 – May 31, 2009)

That a large number of Americans should disagree with the abortion laws in this country and wish to see them changed–that I can understand. That there are Americans who would feel that killing Dr. George Tiller, MD, is justifiable is a real stretch for me.
But that someone should assassinate the man as he served in his church should be called by its rightful name: Terrorism.
I hope that most of us will agree that the suspect in Dr. Tiller’s shooting will be brought to trial and prosecuted.
I hope that those who believe in the Passion of Christ will realize this is just another betrayal of Jesus and his ministry of peace.
Agreed. It made me sick to hear this on the news this morning. How in the world can these people say they are pro-life but then willingly take someone else’s life? WHILE the victim is serving in his church?? Unreal and just stupid.
I added an article to my facebook. I really want to see who tries to justify this crap.
By: Amanda on Monday, June 1, 2009
at 1:16 pm
By: sue on Saturday, June 6, 2009
at 11:24 pm