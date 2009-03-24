The Modern Folk Tale for 2009

What is the modern folk tale? I don’t know. But I would love for you to teach me.

You’ve heard the old saw, “Everybody has a story to tell.” I think there’s more to it than that. Folk tales have something to offer people can listen to a tale and get the point: “That’s about the dangers of greed and how being generous brings home its own wealth.” Or, “That’s about how faith in yourself and honesty get you through hard times.” Along the way there are witches, talking animals, and something called magic.

That these stories have survived into the Electronic Age gives testimony to the depth of these stories and the messages they provide. People want the underdog to come out on top, the youth to find his love in a loveless world and most of all, for wicked witches and evil fairies to get their just desserts and stop picking on good folk.

I believe that the world is more complicated today and moves faster but I think it would be a disservice to our ancestors to think that they subject to fewer hardships than today. Plagues, poverty, wars and the emptying of the rural areas as a result of increased urbanization were real challenges that are with us to this day.

Maybe there are Hansels and Gretels out there today, feeling that they have been abandoned by father and persecuted by the cruel stepmother. Or Rapunzels who feel they are locked away andunable to find a pure love that lives even in adversity.

I firmly believe that these stories—or their modern equivalents are out there right now. And that being new and raw, have the ability to move us whenever we hear them.

If you have a story to tell that somehow seems like a modern folk tale, fairy tale, or even creation myth. Whatever it is, I’d like you to tell it.

* * * * *

I’m looking at the above text as the seed for an idea regarding a website. I think that there are lots of people out there with a story to tell. And I think that of those there are stories that other people want to hear and would find them to be healing.

Of course, the storytellers won’t contribute their stories if the act isn’t healing for them as well.

Has anyone ever sought to do this out there? Do you know people who have created YouTube channels or hosted their own sites? Can this be done so that it at least pays for itself?

I would love to hear people’s ideas. Thank you for any help you can give.